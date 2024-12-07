Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stake Decreased by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Olin were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,095,000 after purchasing an additional 531,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,741,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,396,000 after purchasing an additional 194,755 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 24.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,661,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Up 0.6 %

Olin stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Olin from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Olin from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OLN

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $459,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,450. This represents a 30.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.