Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.77.

Okta Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Okta

OKTA stock opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.16. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.26, a P/E/G ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,478,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Okta by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Okta by 10.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

