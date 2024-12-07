Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.77.

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -242.26, a P/E/G ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $10,603,449.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,862.96. This trade represents a 98.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $199,556.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,937.50. This represents a 11.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,215 shares of company stock worth $46,304,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

