Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the second quarter worth $23,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $12,085,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Oddity Tech by 491.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 295,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after buying an additional 245,764 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,744,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 1,303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 134,853 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oddity Tech stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 4.45. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.47 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

