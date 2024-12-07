OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OCFC. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price target on OceanFirst Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OCFC opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.79 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 6.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $30,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,662.51. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,027,000 after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 437.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 182,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

