Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $57,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,270 shares in the company, valued at $905,661. The trade was a 5.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $128,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,680.16. This represents a 18.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,401 shares of company stock valued at $437,453. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 3,746.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1,098.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

