Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Given New $14.25 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $14.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $562.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $1,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 367.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 155,592 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $138,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.