News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $29.35 on Friday. News has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 95.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in News during the third quarter worth $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in News during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

