News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,415,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in News by 3,314.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in News by 13.2% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 842,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 98,172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in News by 172.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 362.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 74,405 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

News Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.38. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

