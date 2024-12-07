New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 26,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 15,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

