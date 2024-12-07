New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Shares Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $13.35. 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.
New Providence Acquisition Company Profile
New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
