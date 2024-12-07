Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Trading 2.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.92. 396,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 576,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Netlist from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 852.20% and a negative net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.
