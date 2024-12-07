nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $539.0 million-$541.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.6 million. nCino also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.190 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Get nCino alerts:

View Our Latest Report on nCino

nCino Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity at nCino

NCNO opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $67,160,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,513,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,243,161.54. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,482,537.50. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.