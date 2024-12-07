Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Free Report ) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Natural Alternatives International worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.