National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $8.91 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 703,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

