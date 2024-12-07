National Bank of Canada FI Sells 395,628 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 395,628 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $164,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,263,763,000 after acquiring an additional 315,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,669,204,000 after purchasing an additional 170,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,067,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,286,036,000 after purchasing an additional 330,667 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,922,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,749,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,266,000 after buying an additional 842,109 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $254.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.57 and a 200 day moving average of $234.80. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $149.14 and a 1-year high of $270.62.

Insider Activity

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,964,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,384.69. This represents a 33.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,840. The trade was a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,839 shares of company stock worth $6,718,965. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.