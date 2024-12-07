National Bank of Canada FI Has $251.78 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 84.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348,474 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $251,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,810,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $72.22 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

