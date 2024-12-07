National Bank of Canada FI Has $195.10 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,552 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of General Electric worth $195,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,569,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after acquiring an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

GE opened at $175.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.16. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.