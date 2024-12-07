Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,795. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

