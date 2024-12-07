Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 6,837,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,138,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on NNE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNE. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 747.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $954,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

