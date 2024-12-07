Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 6,837,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,138,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.
A number of analysts recently commented on NNE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNE. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 747.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $954,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000.
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.
