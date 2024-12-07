MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $969,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,121,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,084,938. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $343.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

