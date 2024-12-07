Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.53. 639,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,722,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Momentus had a negative return on equity of 1,945.42% and a negative net margin of 1,303.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
