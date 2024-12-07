Mizuho Lowers Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $24.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE DOC opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

