MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $406.00, but opened at $440.12. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $429.99, with a volume of 8,073,730 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.47 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MicroStrategy by 782.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

