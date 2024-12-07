Michael Burkland Sells 12,594 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $521,391.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,011.60. This trade represents a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Five9 Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.92. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,892.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

