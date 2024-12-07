Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 9.2 %

MEI stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is -22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

In other Methode Electronics news, Director David P. Blom bought 9,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,749.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,710.11. The trade was a 33.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,538.60. This trade represents a 51.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,690,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 949,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,832 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $2,619,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 228.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 273,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 190,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 86.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 334,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 155,147 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

