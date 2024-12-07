Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.78. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $59,247.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,334.40. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

