Meeka Metals Limited (ASX:MEK) Insider Buys A$71,250.00 in Stock

Meeka Metals Limited (ASX:MEK – Get Free Report) insider Paul Chapman bought 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,250.00 ($45,673.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Meeka Metals Limited engages in the exploration of gold and rare earth properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Murchison gold project covering an area of 343 square kilometers located in the prolific Murchison Gold Fields, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Meeka Gold Limited and changed its name to Meeka Metals Limited in July 2022.

