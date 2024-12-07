MCIA Inc Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MCIA Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.4% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,680,000 after acquiring an additional 263,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VB opened at $258.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.76 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.