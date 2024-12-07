MCIA Inc Makes New $848,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.2% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.