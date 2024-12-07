MCIA Inc Has $217,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MCIA Inc lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.61.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.9 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is -1,028.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rakesh Gangwal acquired 643,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. This represents a 21.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $35,912,933.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,912,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,192,261.40. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

