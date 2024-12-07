Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.04.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 20.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

