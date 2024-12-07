Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. Benchmark lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.04.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

