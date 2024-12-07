Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
About Marston’s
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
