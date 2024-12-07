Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of LON MARS opened at GBX 42.80 ($0.55) on Wednesday. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 46.65 ($0.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £271.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,426.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

