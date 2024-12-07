Margaret Newman Sells 15,000 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Newman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $828,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $650,237.25. This trade represents a 56.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Core & Main Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CNM stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 61.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

