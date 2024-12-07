Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

MRVI stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.08.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, insider Carl Hull purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $600,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 349.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 143,184 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 162,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

