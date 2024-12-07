MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $27.16. MARA shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 21,121,925 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MARA. Compass Point lowered MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their price target on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,622 shares of company stock worth $2,906,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in MARA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MARA in the first quarter worth $105,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MARA during the second quarter valued at $293,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in MARA during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,890,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

