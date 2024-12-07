Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Atb Cap Markets

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

TSE:MEQ opened at C$201.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.63. Mainstreet Equity has a 12 month low of C$141.17 and a 12 month high of C$216.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$201.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$188.39.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

