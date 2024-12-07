Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Takes $889,000 Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,065,000 after buying an additional 483,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,822,000 after purchasing an additional 325,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

