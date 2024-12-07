Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,435 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Poland ETF comprises 0.3% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPOL. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 255.9% in the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 83,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

EPOL stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

