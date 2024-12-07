Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,440 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STM. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 674.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,396,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,524,000 after buying an additional 1,216,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $1,924,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.