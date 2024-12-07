Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $124.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.98. The company has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.39 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

