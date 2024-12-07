Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Invests $924,000 in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 197,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hesai Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSAI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hesai Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hesai Group by 107.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Hesai Group Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSAI opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. Hesai Group has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.