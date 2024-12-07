Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Invests $847,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Badger Meter by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 331,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,462,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 295,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 128,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $224.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.65. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $230.76.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 33.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

