Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,984 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,222,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 481,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,543,000 after acquiring an additional 119,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,289 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.10. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

