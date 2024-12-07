Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,864 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $133.85 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $44.14 and a 1 year high of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.