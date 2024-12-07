Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.32 and last traded at C$5.32. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03. The company has a market cap of C$36.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.45.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

