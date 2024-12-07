Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.52.

LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.40 and its 200-day moving average is $287.81. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

