LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 269 ($3.43). Approximately 43,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 108,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.49).

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 317.05. The stock has a market cap of £278.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,266.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. LSL Property Services’s payout ratio is currently 9,166.67%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

