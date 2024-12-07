Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

LGVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Longeveron in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Longeveron from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Longeveron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGVN opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Longeveron has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.19. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 142.43% and a negative net margin of 967.49%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Longeveron will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGVN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Longeveron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

